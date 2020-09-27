Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

College football Week 4 winners and losers include Auburn, Mississippi State, Big 12

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
The SEC returned, LSU lost and Oklahoma flopped. Here are the winners and losers from college football's Week 4.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

College football College football Collegiate rules version of American/Canadian football, played by colleges and universities

Ranking the seven SEC games on its opening college football weekend

 The SEC's opening slate gives a look at defending champion LSU and fellow College Football Playoff contenders Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
USATODAY.com
NCAA Cancels Fall Championships, Major College Football to Continue [Video]

NCAA Cancels Fall Championships, Major College Football to Continue

In announcing the cancellations, NCAA President Mark Emmert cited not enough participation from schools facing fall restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Southeastern Conference Southeastern Conference Collegiate athletics conference operating primarily in the southeastern United States

If SEC coaches put messages on their masks, here's what they should be

 Here are some lighthearted suggestions that SEC football coaches should consider having stitched onto their face coverings for Week 1.
USATODAY.com

As SEC football season opens, expect shows of unity but no anthem protests on field

 SEC football teams won't likely be on the field, as usual, during the national anthem in 2020, but expect players to make shows of unity.
USATODAY.com
Mixed messages leave college players at a crossroads [Video]

Mixed messages leave college players at a crossroads

With just weeks remaining before the traditional kickoff to the college season, the split among the sport's biggest powers have left many college athletes at a crossroads. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:56Published

LSU Tigers football LSU Tigers football The official collegiate American football team of Lousiana State University

The Battle for the Ballot, H.R. McMaster, Coach O and the Sideways Season

 Pennsylvania's battle over mail-in voting; Then, an interview with former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster; And, Ed Orgeron's journey from the bayou to..
CBS News

Ed Orgeron's journey from the bayou to LSU

 Jon Wertheim speaks with Ed Orgeron about recruiting, coaching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and why he thinks his accent played a part in the..
CBS News

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron: ace recruiter, master motivator

 LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron shows 60 Minutes the Tigers' recruiting process and explains why he punches himself in the face before big games.
CBS News

Mississippi State Bulldogs football Mississippi State Bulldogs football football team representing Mississippi State University


Big 12 Conference Big 12 Conference Collegiate athletics conference operating primarily in the west-central United States


Oklahoma Oklahoma State in the United States

Fact check: Oklahoma Department of Health did not plan a 'spike' in COVID-19 cases

 Oklahoma changed its COVID-19 reporting system. That led to misinformation about a sharp increase in cases.
USATODAY.com

Kansas State shocks No. 3 Oklahoma 38-35 behind Skyler Thompson's aerial attack

 The Wildcats beat the Sooners for the second year in a row after trailing 28-7 early in the third quarter.
USATODAY.com

1 dead, 3 injured in Oklahoma house explosion

 A girl was killed and her parents and brother were injured when their home in Oklahoma City exploded Thursday morning, fire officials said. (Sept. 24)
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

News 25 Game of the Week: Biloxi vs. D’Iberville [Video]

News 25 Game of the Week: Biloxi vs. D’Iberville

Biloxi-D’Iberville has a lot to live up to in week four of the high school football season as not only the News 25 Game of the Week, but also the Mississippi High School Football Game of the..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
After two-week stoppage, Badgers return to practice [Video]

After two-week stoppage, Badgers return to practice

After two-week stoppage, Badgers return to practice

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 00:50Published
Heisman contender on playing college football amidst COVID-19: 'If you want to play you need to chill out' [Video]

Heisman contender on playing college football amidst COVID-19: 'If you want to play you need to chill out'

SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon connected with Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and asked how he's handling playing this college football season during a pandemic, as well as how his current..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Fact check: Oklahoma Department of Health did not plan a 'spike' in COVID-19 cases

 Oklahoma changed its COVID-19 reporting system. That led to misinformation about a sharp increase in cases.
USATODAY.com

Opinion: The Big 12 is in big trouble and other takeaways from college football's Week 4

 Oklahoma's loss and Texas' less-than-impressive win Saturday are not promising signs for the Big 12 as it hopes to get a College Football Playoff bid.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

College Football Playoff picks after Week 4

 The Pac-12 announced it's coming back but, unlike the Big Ten's return last week, no teams land in the picks. Oklahoma fell in Week 4, which opened the door for...
ESPN


Tweets about this