IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Probable 11s, Sharjah weather and pitch report

DNA Sunday, 27 September 2020
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No. 9 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
News video: IPL Match 09 Preview | KXIP vs RR | Dream 11 predictions

IPL Match 09 Preview | KXIP vs RR | Dream 11 predictions 01:17

 Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah on Sunday.

