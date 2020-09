AFL under fire over use of volunteer performers at grand final Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

A group of 300 performers has been engaged on a voluntary basis as part of the AFL Grand Final half-time entertainment. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this James Dolphin Even the AFL is paying in exposure. https://t.co/tiUEV2yAg1 9 minutes ago Nathanael Cooper AFL under fire over use of volunteer performers at grand final https://t.co/IuFXa9gUyL 22 minutes ago