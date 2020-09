Case registered against dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi and two women activists Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A man in Thiruvananthapuram had allegedly posted videos in his YouTube channel ‘Vtrix Scene’ with derogatory and abusive comments on Bhagyalakshmi, activist Bindu Ammini, and others before the women confronted him 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this White Knight Kerala Police registers case against Feminist female dubbing artist & 2 others for attacking a male Vlogger allegin… https://t.co/iybuMvbora 4 hours ago