A little engineering, a lot of customer service: What it will take to fix COVID-19 test lineups Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Long lineups and even longer waits for test results have both public health experts and people from the business world wondering why Canada can't come up with a better and more consistent user experience when it comes to COVID-19 testing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this