Sonu Nigam calls out Ministry of Labour for retweeting Deepika Padukone meme from fake account

DNA Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Sonu Nigam pointed out how Ministry of Labour shared a Deepika Padukone meme from his fake account
Here's why Sonu slammed Labour Ministry

 Popular singer Sonu Nigam has taken to social media to slam the Ministry of Labour for retweeting a morphed picture of Deepika Padukone posted from his fake...
