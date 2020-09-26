Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William, Duchess Kate share new photos of their family with Sir David Attenborough

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared new photos of their royal family taken after a screening of Sir David Attenborough's new film.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’ 01:11

 Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn“saving our planet is now a communications challenge”. The veteranbroadcaster, 94, shared a video message on Thursday in which he explained hisreasons for joining the social media platform after a 60-year career in TV...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Attenborough David Attenborough British broadcaster and naturalist

Sir David Attenborough: Naturalist gives Prince George a fossil at royal screening

 Sir David presented Prince George with a fossilised shark tooth at a screening of his new programme.
BBC News

Sir David Attenborough breaks Jennifer Aniston's Instagram record

 The broadcaster gains a million followers within five hours of joining the platform on Thursday.
BBC News

Attenborough talks climate change on 60 Minutes

 Legendary wildlife filmmaker David Attenborough tells Anderson Cooper the terrible things people have done throughout history pale in comparison to the damage..
CBS News

Sir David Attenborough on why his new film is a "witness statement" to climate change

 The renowned wildlife filmmaker tells Anderson Cooper about the damages brought to the Earth by climate change, "A crime has been committed... And it so happens..
CBS News

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William, Duke of Cambridge 20th and 21st-century member of the British royal family

Prince William: 'Fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose' [Video]

Prince William: 'Fatherhood has given me a new sense of purpose'

Prince William has a renewed "sense of purpose" since becoming a dad, with environmental conservation at the top of his agenda

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Prince William and Prince Harry's Best Brotherly Banter! [Video]

Prince William and Prince Harry's Best Brotherly Banter!

Their relationship may have changed over the years, but Prince William and Prince Harry will always be brothers. Here are some of their funniest moments together. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:09Published
Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing [Video]

Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge has hosted an outdoor FA Cup final viewing in Sandringham today. He discussed the "Head's Up" campaign, which promotes open discussion about mental health through the vehicle of football, and how plans for the campaign had been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:04Published

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Queen congratulates lockdown photographers [Video]

Queen congratulates lockdown photographers

Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Monday congratulated entrants to Hold Still, a photography project launched by Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir David Attenborough debuts | Saving the planet via Instagram | Oneindia News [Video]

Sir David Attenborough debuts | Saving the planet via Instagram | Oneindia News

The 94-year-old Sir David Attenborough became the fastest to reach a million followers on Instagram upon his debut on Thursday. With that he set a record, beating even popular Friends star Jennifer..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:34Published
Scott Disick and Brody Jenner condemned for using ‘racist’ app [Video]

Scott Disick and Brody Jenner condemned for using ‘racist’ app

Scott Disick and Brody Jenner are under fire after promoting Gradient, an app that changes the appearance of people’s skin color.According to the app’s website, Gradient uses AI technology to show..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:02Published
Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram! [Video]

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram!

Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram to encourage people to do their bit to save the planet.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince William, Duchess Kate share new photos of their family with Sir David Attenborough

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared new photos of their royal family taken after a screening of Sir David Attenborough's new film.
USATODAY.com

British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram; here's why

 Legendary British broadcaster Sir David Attenborough broke the internet on Thursday as he joined Instagram setting a new record of the fastest time to reach one...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Mashable

Sir David Attenborough: Naturalist gives Prince George a fossil at royal screening

 Sir David presented Prince George with a fossilised shark tooth at a screening of his new programme.
BBC News Also reported by •MashableCBS News

Tweets about this