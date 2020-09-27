Global  
 

Bamford's late header seals Leeds win at Sheffield United

BBC News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Patrick Bamford scores a late header to earn Leeds United victory in the Yorkshire derby against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United: Ezri Konsa header gives Villa narrow win

 Ezri Konsa's second-half header proves decisive as Aston Villa break down a resilient 10-man Sheffield United at Villa Park.
BBC News

Villa narrowly beat 10-man Sheffield United

 Ezri Konsa's second-half header proves decisive as Aston Villa break down a resilient 10-man Sheffield United at Villa Park.
BBC News

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah [Video]

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp hails hat-trick hero Mo Salah a "very special player" inLiverpool's post-match press conference following their win against LeedsUnited in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat [Video]

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa: You can never be happy in defeat

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa was not prepared to accept the plaudits for theperformance his side put in on their long-awaited return to the Premier Leagueafter a 4-3 defeat to Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leeds: Premier League match preview

Liverpool begin the defence of their Premier League crown against newly-promoted Championship winners Leeds United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend [Video]

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004, the Anfield fixture providesMarcelo Bielsa’s second-tier champions with the most sobering of challenges.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

'Seal selfies' harming animals on Yorkshire coast, charity says

 A rise in people wanting to photograph seals can see the animals getting hurt and needing rescue.
BBC News
County celebrates Yorkshire Day 2020 [Video]

County celebrates Yorkshire Day 2020

Drone package of landmarks to celebrate Yorkshire Day on Saturday 1st August2020 Yorkshire Day is a day to remember, and celebrate, the largest county inthe UK, Yorkshire. It’s roots stem from key events, including the emancipationof slaves in 1834, and a military holiday to mark the Battle of Minden

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published
Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown [Video]

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

