Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton penalty hands Russian Grand Prix win to Valtteri Bottas

BBC News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton's quest for the all-time record of Formula 1 wins was put on hold when he was hit with penalties at the Russian Grand Prix.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Finnish racing driver

Valtteri Bottas fastest in second Russia practice

 Valtteri Bottas sets the pace ahead of Lewis Hamilton in second practice at the Russian Grand Prix despite scruffy sessions for both Mercedes drivers.
BBC News

Bottas fastest in first practice for Russian GP

 SOCHI, Russia — Valtteri Bottas was fastest in the first practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday as his Mercedes teammate Lewis...
WorldNews

Valtteri Bottas fastest in first Russia practice

 Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas is fastest in an incident-packed first practice session at the Russian Grand Prix.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton eyes Michael Schumacher record despite Sochi virus worries

 SOCHI: Lewis Hamilton seeks to equal Michael Schumacher's record 91 Formula One wins at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday despite fears over a potential..
WorldNews

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

'Hamilton needs to draw on all his talent to reach 91 wins in Russia'

 Despite starting on pole at the Russian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has plenty to do to equal Michael Schumacher's race win record, writes Andrew Benson.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton on pole with Michael Schumacher's record in sight

 SOCHI – Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton roared back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday to put his Mercedes on pole..
WorldNews

Lewis Hamilton takes Russian Grand Prix pole

 Lewis Hamilton takes a dramatic pole position at the Russian Grand Prix despite coming within a second of qualifying down in 15th.
BBC News

Russian Grand Prix Russian Grand Prix Formula One motor race


Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

FIA tightens rules on drivers' post-race clothing

 Formula 1 drivers are told they cannot wear clothing bearing any slogans or messages in post-race official duties.
BBC News

Former Ferrari boss Domenicali confirmed as new F1 chief

 Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali is appointed as Formula 1's new chief executive, succeeding Chase Carey.
BBC News
Alonso ready to help Renault at race weekends this year [Video]

Alonso ready to help Renault at race weekends this year

Two-times world champion Fernando Alonso hopes to attend some races this year to help Renault with "anything they may need" before his Formula One comeback in 2021.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:45Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Russian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Italian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Italian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks toextend his championship lead further. The Brit cruised to victory in Belgium,and will be hoping to add to his impressive..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen's winat Silverstone breathed new life into the F1 championship. The Dutchman'sfirst win of the season suggested Mercedes may not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published

Tweets about this