|
Lewis Hamilton penalty hands Russian Grand Prix win to Valtteri Bottas
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton's quest for the all-time record of Formula 1 wins was put on hold when he was hit with penalties at the Russian Grand Prix.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Valtteri Bottas Finnish racing driver
Valtteri Bottas fastest in second Russia practiceValtteri Bottas sets the pace ahead of Lewis Hamilton in second practice at the Russian Grand Prix despite scruffy sessions for both Mercedes drivers.
BBC News
Bottas fastest in first practice for Russian GPSOCHI, Russia — Valtteri Bottas was fastest in the first practice session for the Russian Grand Prix on Friday as his Mercedes teammate Lewis...
WorldNews
Valtteri Bottas fastest in first Russia practiceMercedes' Valtteri Bottas is fastest in an incident-packed first practice session at the Russian Grand Prix.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton eyes Michael Schumacher record despite Sochi virus worriesSOCHI: Lewis Hamilton seeks to equal Michael Schumacher's record 91 Formula One wins at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on Sunday despite fears over a potential..
WorldNews
Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion
'Hamilton needs to draw on all his talent to reach 91 wins in Russia'Despite starting on pole at the Russian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has plenty to do to equal Michael Schumacher's race win record, writes Andrew Benson.
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton on pole with Michael Schumacher's record in sightSOCHI – Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton roared back from qualifying drama at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday to put his Mercedes on pole..
WorldNews
Lewis Hamilton takes Russian Grand Prix poleLewis Hamilton takes a dramatic pole position at the Russian Grand Prix despite coming within a second of qualifying down in 15th.
BBC News
Russian Grand Prix Formula One motor race
Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide
FIA tightens rules on drivers' post-race clothingFormula 1 drivers are told they cannot wear clothing bearing any slogans or messages in post-race official duties.
BBC News
Former Ferrari boss Domenicali confirmed as new F1 chiefFormer Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali is appointed as Formula 1's new chief executive, succeeding Chase Carey.
BBC News
Alonso ready to help Renault at race weekends this year
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:45Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this