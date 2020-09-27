Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Sri Lanka returns 'hazardous waste' to UK
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Sri Lanka returns 'hazardous waste' to UK
Sunday, 27 September 2020 (
31 minutes ago
)
Customs officials said hospital material and plastic was found in the shipment, in breach of rules.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
National Football League
Amy Coney Barrett
Wisconsin
TikTok
Pennsylvania
Supreme Court of the United States
Joe Biden
Republican Party
Shooting of Breonna Taylor
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Azerbaijan
Armenia
Jackie Robinson
Lebron
Yom Kippur
Proud Boys Portland
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick praises Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition
Europe's week: Failed sanctions and a rebooted migration policy