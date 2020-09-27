Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region

WorldNews Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested regionFighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh with reports of two Azerbaijani helicopters being shot down. The Armenian Defence Ministry said its forces hit three Azerbaijani tanks and destroyed two helicopters. There was no immediate word on casualties. Azerbaijan's president reported civilian casualties and both sides blamed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Two killed after fighting breaks out between Azerbaijan and Armenia [Video]

Two killed after fighting breaks out between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnically Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan’s control since the end of a war in 1994.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:10Published

Armenian PM warns against any Turkish involvement in conflict with Azerbaijan

 YEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the...
WorldNews
Clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan [Video]

Clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

World powers are urging an end to hostilities after clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus


Ministry of Defence of Armenia Ministry of Defence of Armenia Armenian government agency responsible for military and national defense matters


Republic of Artsakh Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region

Fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh with reports of two Azerbaijani helicopters being...
WorldNews

Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, martial law declared; here's what we know so far

 Armenia declared martial law and mobilised its male population on Sunday after clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in which...
DNA Also reported by •euronews

Tweets about this