Fighting erupts between Armenia and Azerbaijan over contested region
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out on Sunday around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh with reports of two Azerbaijani helicopters being shot down. The Armenian Defence Ministry said its forces hit three Azerbaijani tanks and destroyed two helicopters. There was no immediate word on casualties. Azerbaijan's president reported civilian casualties and both sides blamed...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus
Two killed after fighting breaks out between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:10Published
Armenian PM warns against any Turkish involvement in conflict with AzerbaijanYEREVAN (Reuters) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on the...
WorldNews
Clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus
Ministry of Defence of Armenia Armenian government agency responsible for military and national defense matters
Republic of Artsakh Disputed territory in the South Caucasus
