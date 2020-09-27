Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Open: Andy Murray loses to Stan Wawrinka, Dan Evans beaten by Kei Nishikori

BBC News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round, following Dan Evans out of the tournament.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open 03:24

 Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are among the players preparing for the French Open on the Philippe-Chartier.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Leconte pleased with Murray return [Video]

Leconte pleased with Murray return

Henri Leconte is pleased to see Andy Murray back at Roland Garros and hopes he does well in the French Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:07Published
Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round [Video]

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round

Andy Murray made a spectacular return to grand slam singles when he came fromtwo sets down to beat Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka. Meanwhile,Johanna Konta won the battle of the Brits..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

French Open: Dan Evans loses to Kei Nishikori in Paris

 Britain's Dan Evans is still searching for his first French Open win after Japan's Kei Nishikori edges a tense five-setter in the first round.
BBC Sport

Evans' losing French Open run continues as Nishikori edges five-setter

 Britain's Dan Evans is still searching for his first French Open win after Japan's Kei Nishikori edges a tense five-setter in the first round.
BBC News

French Open: Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka & Johanna Konta v Coco Gauff on day one

 The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.
BBC News


Tweets about this