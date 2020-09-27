|
|
|
French Open: Andy Murray loses to Stan Wawrinka, Dan Evans beaten by Kei Nishikori
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round, following Dan Evans out of the tournament.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?
Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36Published
|
Leconte pleased with Murray return
Henri Leconte is pleased to see Andy Murray back at Roland Garros and hopes he does well in the French Open.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:07Published
|
Andy Murray and Johanna Konta through to US Open second round
Andy Murray made a spectacular return to grand slam singles when he came fromtwo sets down to beat Japanese world number 49 Yoshihito Nishioka. Meanwhile,Johanna Konta won the battle of the Brits..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:57Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|