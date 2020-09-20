Will the Senate Confirm Supreme Court Nominee Before Election Day?

Sen. Mike Crapo and other Idaho officials comment on Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett



U.S. Senator for Idaho Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) issued a comment Saturday on President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett as an Associate Justice for the United States Supreme Court. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 00:45 Published 14 hours ago

Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick praises Ruth Bader Ginsburg



Donald Trump's nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seathas praised the justice as someone who "not only broke glass ceilings, shesmashed them". Amy Coney Barrett, speaking at the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 14 hours ago