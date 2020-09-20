Will the Senate Confirm Supreme Court Nominee Before Election Day?

President Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled Senate little time if they opt to confirm the nominee ahead of Election Day.
Donald Trump's nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant Supreme Court seathas praised the justice as someone who "not only broke glass ceilings, shesmashed them". Amy Coney Barrett, speaking at the..
Little more than a five weeks from the Nov. 3 election, both presidential campaigns are trying to frame the Supreme Court nomination to their advantage in Wisconsin. The campaign to re-elect President..