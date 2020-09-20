Global  
 

Will the Senate Confirm Supreme Court Nominee Before Election Day?

VOA News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Senate Republicans say they have the votes to make Barrett ninth justice
News video: North Texas Political Party Leaders React To SCOTUS Nominee

 President Trump on Saturday announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death last week, leaving the Republican-controlled Senate little time if they opt to confirm the nominee ahead of Election Day.

