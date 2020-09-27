Global  
 

French Open: Andy Murray 'won't brush aside' heavy loss to Stan Wawrinka

BBC News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Andy Murray says he will not "just brush aside" a comprehensive defeat by Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open

Players practice at Roland Garros ahead of French Open 03:24

 Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber are among the players preparing for the French Open on the Philippe-Chartier.

French Open: Andy Murray loses to Stan Wawrinka, Dan Evans beaten by Kei Nishikori

 Andy Murray loses in straight sets to Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round, following Dan Evans out of the tournament.
BBC News

Murray set for 'amusing' Wawrinka match, with Konta & Evans also in action on day one

 The opening day of the French Open sees three Britons - Andy Murray, Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - playing at Roland Garros.
BBC News

Nadal back and chasing Federer record as French Open returns

 Rafael Nadal returns to Grand Slam tennis, Andy Murray is back on clay and Serena Williams goes again for a 24th major when the French Open starts on Sunday.
BBC News

Konta loses to Gauff in first round of French Open

 British number one Johanna Konta's hopes of another deep run at the French Open are ended by American teenager Coco Gauff in the first round.
BBC News
A chilly start for the French Open [Video]

A chilly start for the French Open

With fewer spectators and drizzly weather the French Open - starting in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, got off to an underwhelming start on Sunday. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Evans' losing French Open run continues as Nishikori edges five-setter

 Britain's Dan Evans is still searching for his first French Open win after Japan's Kei Nishikori edges a tense five-setter in the first round.
BBC News

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Leconte pleased with Murray return [Video]

Leconte pleased with Murray return

Henri Leconte is pleased to see Andy Murray back at Roland Garros and hopes he does well in the French Open.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:07Published

Eugenie Bouchard wins 1st match at French Open on heels of Istanbul Open success

 Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the French Open by downing Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday in Paris.
CBC.ca Also reported by •BBC News

Serena Williams 'not 100 per cent' as she hunts for Grand Slam record

 Serena Williams admitted she was still feeling the lingering effects of an Achilles problem Saturday but said it would not derail her protracted pursuit of a...
Mid-Day

2020 French Open: What to Watch on Sunday

 Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka face off in the first round, and Simona Halep starts her campaign for a second French Open title.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •BBC SportBBC NewsZee News

