Donald Trump denies report he paid only $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017

Ludhiana IRS officer, a nature lover, increasing forest cover with Ayurveda twist



Ludhiana based IRS officer Rohit Kumar who enjoy spending time with nature, has come up with a unique plan to save the environment and increase the green cover through his micro-forest initiative. He has planted 75 trees so far and the National Green Tribunal and the Municipal Corporation have asked him to plant 300 more trees. He aspires to plant 1000 woods in a year. Ancient Indian plants like Banyan, Peepal, Amla, Neem and Triveni have been planted in the forest. million students are expected to sit for the exams.

