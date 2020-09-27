Global  
 

Donald Trump denies report he paid only $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Trump told reporters "actually I paid tax," but said he would not release returns on his own because they are under IRS audit.
