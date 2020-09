Yemen: Warring parties agree to swap over 1,000 prisoners Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels have reached a deal to release over 1,000 prisoners in a swap. The exchange will be the first large-scale handover since the war broke out in 2014. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Yemen warring parties agree largest prisoner swap (MENAFN - Gulf Times) Yemen's warring parties have agreed to exchange some 1,000 prisoners at United Nations-sponsored talks as part of trust-build...

MENAFN.com 13 hours ago





Tweets about this