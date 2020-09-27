Premier League: Vardy scores 3, Leicester stuns Man City in wild 5-2 win Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jamie Vardy scored a hat trick containing two penalties as Leicester came from behind to stun hosts Manchester City in a wild 5-2 win and collect a third straight victory to open the Premier League season on Sunday. City's defense couldn't handle the pace and movement of Vardy, who won two penalties — converting both of them — either side of a brilliant finish that saw him flick the ball home at the near post with a deft backheel. Vardy added to the two goals he scored against West Bromwich Albion on the opening weekend as he looks to back up a 2019-20 season which he ended as the league's top scorer with 23 goals. James Maddison added a fourth for Leicester at Etihad Stadium by curling a...


