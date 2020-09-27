Global  
 

Premier League: Vardy scores 3, Leicester stuns Man City in wild 5-2 win

WorldNews Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Premier League: Vardy scores 3, Leicester stuns Man City in wild 5-2 winJamie Vardy scored a hat trick containing two penalties as Leicester came from behind to stun hosts Manchester City in a wild 5-2 win and collect a third straight victory to open the Premier League season on Sunday. City’s defense couldn’t handle the pace and movement of Vardy, who won two penalties — converting both of them — either side of a brilliant finish that saw him flick the ball home at the near post with a deft backheel. Vardy added to the two goals he scored against West Bromwich Albion on the opening weekend as he looks to back up a 2019-20 season which he ended as the league’s top scorer with 23 goals. James Maddison added a fourth for Leicester at Etihad Stadium by curling a...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record 02:25

 Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.

Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss [Video]

Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss

Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to shock one of the pre-season titlefavourites and claim top spot in the Premier League. City boss Pep Guardiolafelt his side allowed Leicester to frustrate them.

Vardy treble in stunning Leicester win at Man City

 Jamie Vardy's hat-trick inspires visitors Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 victory over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.
'Man City have bigger problems than defence' - Darren Fletcher analysis

 Darren Fletcher explains how Manchester City's problems in their shock 5-2 defeat by Leicester go deeper than just poor play by their defenders.
BBC News

'The opposition did nothing' - Man City's Rodri says five-goal Leicester were 'lucky'

 Man City midfielder says football has not been fair to Manchester City after their 5-2 loss at home to Leicester City.
BBC News

'Why Stones can still save his Man City career’ - Lescott MOTD analysis

 This is a huge season for John Stones but it could see him revive his career at Etihad Stadium, says former Manchester City and England defender Joleon Lescott.
BBC News
