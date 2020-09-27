Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jordan King dissolves Parliament paving way for November election

WorldNews Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Jordan King dissolves Parliament paving way for November electionAmman [Jordan], September 28 (ANI): Jordan King Abdullah II on Sunday dissolved the Parliament paving the way for the elections in November. As per Jordan's constitutional rule, the dissolving of the Parliament means that...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Opposition against Farm Bills only for political gains, says Bhilwara farmers [Video]

Opposition against Farm Bills only for political gains, says Bhilwara farmers

Farmers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara took a sigh of relief after the Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament. They hailed the bills in one voice and supported them with open arms. Bhilwara farmers also lambasted at the opposition parties, which are protesting against the bills. The farmers asserted that now they can sell their produce in different states, and get satisfactory amount of their produce. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by Parliament.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:54Published

New agriculture laws will enslave farmers: Rahul Gandhi

 Attacking the Centre over the agriculture sector reform Bills passed by the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that these would "enslave our..
IndiaTimes

'Kicked' chair when Centre decided to bring farm bills in Parliament: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

 Days after resigning from the Union cabinet, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said she “kicked” her chair as she felt it was a “shame” to..
IndiaTimes

Abdullah II of Jordan Abdullah II of Jordan King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan


Amman Amman Capital of Jordan


Related videos from verified sources

"I'm The Best Dunker In The World Right Now" 🔥 | Jordan Southerland Is a FREAK Athlete! [Video]

"I'm The Best Dunker In The World Right Now" 🔥 | Jordan Southerland Is a FREAK Athlete!

Jordan Southerland pulls off some of the most creative dunks you’ve EVER seen! 🔥 NEW HOOPS MERCH: https://shop.whistlesports.com Follow Jordan on IG! https://www.instagram.com/jordansoutherland25..

Credit: Whistle     Duration: 07:00Published
GET THE HELL OUT Movie [Video]

GET THE HELL OUT Movie

GET THE HELL OUT Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Wang Yo-Wei works as a security guard at the parliament and is regarded as a loser by others. One day, he gets involved in an incident which costs Xiong..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:54Published
GET THE HELL OUT movie [Video]

GET THE HELL OUT movie

GET THE HELL OUT movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Wang Yo-Wei works as a security guard at the parliament and is regarded as a loser by others. One day, he gets involved in an incident which costs..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Jordan King dissolves Parliament paving way for November election

Jordan King dissolves Parliament paving way for November election Amman [Jordan], September 28 (ANI): Jordan King Abdullah II on Sunday dissolved the Parliament paving the way for the elections in November. As per Jordan's...
WorldNews

Malawi: Stakeholders Present Concerns On Budgetary Allocations to Social Sectors

 [Malawi News Agency] Lilongwe September 28, 2020; Stakeholders from various social sectors in Malawi Friday morning had an opportunity to interface with Members...
allAfrica.com

Parliament Hill security increased after reports of harassment

 The security service charged with protecting Parliament Hill says it is stepping up its presence in the area following several recent reports of harassment.
CTV News Also reported by •IndiaTimesBangkok Post

Tweets about this