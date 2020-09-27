|
Jordan King dissolves Parliament paving way for November election
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Amman [Jordan], September 28 (ANI): Jordan King Abdullah II on Sunday dissolved the Parliament paving the way for the elections in November. As per Jordan's constitutional rule, the dissolving of the Parliament means that...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Parliament Legislative body of government
Opposition against Farm Bills only for political gains, says Bhilwara farmers
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54Published
New agriculture laws will enslave farmers: Rahul GandhiAttacking the Centre over the agriculture sector reform Bills passed by the Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that these would "enslave our..
IndiaTimes
'Kicked' chair when Centre decided to bring farm bills in Parliament: Harsimrat Kaur BadalDays after resigning from the Union cabinet, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday said she “kicked” her chair as she felt it was a “shame” to..
IndiaTimes
Abdullah II of Jordan King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
Amman Capital of Jordan
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this