Jordan King dissolves Parliament paving way for November election

Opposition against Farm Bills only for political gains, says Bhilwara farmers



Farmers of Rajasthan's Bhilwara took a sigh of relief after the Farm Bills were passed by the Parliament. They hailed the bills in one voice and supported them with open arms. Bhilwara farmers also lambasted at the opposition parties, which are protesting against the bills. The farmers asserted that now they can sell their produce in different states, and get satisfactory amount of their produce. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been cleared by Parliament.

