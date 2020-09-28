Global  
 

Top seven revelations from New York Times report on Trump income taxes

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The bottom line: Trump has had small federal tax bills and major financial losses in his career, and some of his moves have come under legal scrutiny.
News video: Trump calls NYT report on taxes 'fake news'

 President Donald Trump attacked the New York Times on Sunday after the newspaper reported that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, citing tax-return data.

How Trump and Biden are preparing for their first debate

 The president and Joe Biden will participate in the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland.
CBS News

Trump calls NYT report on his taxes "fake news"

 President Trump on Sunday called a New York Times report that alleged he paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017 and paid no federal income tax..
CBS News

CBS Weekend News, September 27, 2020

 President Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett as Democrats threaten to slow down the process; CBS News transportation safety analyst Mark Rosenker dies at 73 years..
CBS News

US election debate: What you need to know about Trump and Biden's first head-to-head

 Why the presidential debates could play a pivotal role in the US 2020 election - and everything else we know. Donald Trump and Joe Biden will go head-to-head in..
New Zealand Herald

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 [Video]

President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in..

President Trump Paid $750 In US Income Taxes In 2016, 2017, NY Times Reports [Video]

WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.

China Buzzes Taiwan Air Space Ahead of Visit by U.S. Official [Video]

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Two Chinese aircraft flew into Taiwanese air space on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The incursion came in advance of Thursday's visit to Taiwan by Undersecretary of State Keith Krach, the..

Is There a New ‘SNL’ Episode Airing This Week?

 Season 45 of “SNL” has been a weird one thanks to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down basically everything. But the show has gone on, with NBC putting on...
The Wrap

Trump, NBC Split $4.7 Million on Russian-Financed Miss Universe Pageant, NYT Inquiry Reveals

The Wrap

Trump Demands Biden Drug Test As They Head To Tuesday Debate

Eurasia Review


