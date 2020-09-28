32 things we learned from Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season

A woman entered the Malibu, Calif., home of the former N.F.L. star on Saturday afternoon and took the child from a playpen, officials said.

“Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including NFL great Gale Sayers.

Finally, all three Watt brothers will share the same field, and it's happening in the NFL — but parents Connie and John will have to watch from afar.

Jennifer King will be on the Washington coaching staff while Callie Brownson will be with the Browns. Sarah Thomas will officiate the game.

Teddi Mellencamp's 'RHOBH' exit and more Housewives news of the week



"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" had a few shake-ups this week. Teddi Mellencamp took to Instagram to let people know that Bravo did not ask her back for the next season of the show. Credit: Page Six Duration: 06:44 Published 2 days ago

Chiefs-Ravens Preview: Playoff Implications In Week 3?



Sportsline senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein looks at the Week 3 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. He explains why there is more than just early season undefeated records on.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:57 Published 3 days ago