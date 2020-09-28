|
Heat finish off Celtics to set up NBA Finals showdown with former star LeBron James and Lakers
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The Heat will play former star LeBron James and the Lakers in the NBA Finals after ousting the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
