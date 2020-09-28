Global  
 

Heat finish off Celtics to set up NBA Finals showdown with former star LeBron James and Lakers

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The Heat will play former star LeBron James and the Lakers in the NBA Finals after ousting the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
News video: LeBron James after Lakers knock off Nuggets: 'Job is note done'

LeBron James after Lakers knock off Nuggets: 'Job is note done' 01:28

 SportsPulse: The Los Angeles Lakers are headed back to the NBA Finals after knocking off the Nuggets in Game 5, but LeBron James is not ready to celebrate anything yet.

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

LeBron James credits coach Frank Vogel for Lakers being 'great' this season

 LeBron James and Anthony Davis strongly credit Frank Vogel for guided the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James records triple-double as Lakers close out Nuggets to advance to NBA Finals

 The Lakers are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years after beating the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
USATODAY.com
LeBron James not surprised at Breonna Taylor grand jury decision. [Video]

LeBron James not surprised at Breonna Taylor grand jury decision.

Breonna Taylor grand jury decision not a surprise to LeBron James

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:31Published

LeBron James calls for "justice, no matter how long it takes"

 "We lost a beautiful woman in Breonna, that has no say so in what's going on right now, and we want justice no matter how long it takes," said the NBA star.
CBS News

Boston Celtics Boston Celtics Professional basketball team based in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics fight off elimination in Game 5 of Eastern Conference finals vs. Miami Heat

 Falling in an early deficit and with their backs against the wall, the Celtics fought off the Heat to force a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

'This one was for her': Heat star Bam Adebayo and others channel anger to the court for Game 4

 NBA players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had to 'transfer our anger' to the court after Breonna Taylor ruling in Louisville.
USATODAY.com

How 20-year-old Heat rookie Tyler Herro sank Celtics in Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals

 How Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro scored his 14 field goals in a record-setting performance in Game 4 of the East finals against the Boston Celtics.
USATODAY.com

Tyler Herro helps Heat to 3-1 series lead vs. Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

 Miami's Tyler Herro, a 20-year-old rookie, scored a game-high 37 points as the Heat won Game 4 of the East finals vs. the Boston Celtics.
USATODAY.com

NBA Finals NBA Finals Championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA)

Davis, Lakers beat Nuggets to take 3-1 lead in West finals

 The Los Angeles Lakers are a victory away from returning to the NBA Finals — and only another comeback from 3-1 down by the Denver Nuggets can stop them...
WorldNews

Lakers on verge of NBA Finals as they push Nuggets into third straight 3-1 series deficit

 The Lakers are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years, while the Nuggets are looking at another 3-1 series deficit.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Anthony Davis has been Lakers' clutch fourth-quarter closer against Nuggets

 Anthony Davis had never appeared in the conference finals before, but he has met the moment with some dominant fourth quarters against the Nuggets.
USATODAY.com

How the Miami Heat went from 'dark horses' to the NBA Finals [Video]

How the Miami Heat went from 'dark horses' to the NBA Finals

SportsPulse: Just two years ago the Miami Heat were grasping for relevancy after Dwyane Wade retired. Now they're the Eastern Conference champions. Mackenzie Salmon looks at how Miami constructed the..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:53Published
Emmanuel Acho explains why LeBron is still the best player in the NBA | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho explains why LeBron is still the best player in the NBA | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are one game away from the NBA Finals. Emmanuel Acho explains why he thinks LeBron has proven he's still the best player in the NBA.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:09Published
Colin on Lakers GM 4 win over Nuggets: 'The gap between LeBron & everyone else is absurd' | THE HERD [Video]

Colin on Lakers GM 4 win over Nuggets: 'The gap between LeBron & everyone else is absurd' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets, and praises LeBron James for his willingness to step up and guard a much younger Jamal Murray. Hear why Colin believes..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:18Published

Heat finish off Celtics to set up NBA Finals showdown with former star LeBron James and Lakers

 The Heat will play former star LeBron James and the Lakers in the NBA Finals after ousting the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
USATODAY.com

Chris Broussard: LeBron & the Lakers are starting to grow more confident in Anthony Davis | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard: LeBron & the Lakers are starting to grow more confident in Anthony Davis | UNDISPUTED LeBron James finished with a double-double for the Los Angeles Lakers but it was Anthony Davis who was the answer down the stretch for LA. AD scored the...
FOX Sports

Chris Broussard on Anthony Davis’ game-winning buzzer-beater for Lakers win over Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard on Anthony Davis’ game-winning buzzer-beater for Lakers win over Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard joins the show to speak on Anthony Davis' game winner for the Los Angeles Lakers to take the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs in the Orlando...
FOX Sports


