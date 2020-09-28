Heat finish off Celtics to set up NBA Finals showdown with former star LeBron James and Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis strongly credit Frank Vogel for guided the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals appearance in 10 years.

The Lakers are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years after beating the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

"We lost a beautiful woman in Breonna, that has no say so in what's going on right now, and we want justice no matter how long it takes," said the NBA star.

Falling in an early deficit and with their backs against the wall, the Celtics fought off the Heat to force a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference finals.

NBA players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had to 'transfer our anger' to the court after Breonna Taylor ruling in Louisville.

How Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro scored his 14 field goals in a record-setting performance in Game 4 of the East finals against the Boston Celtics.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a victory away from returning to the NBA Finals — and only another comeback from 3-1 down by the Denver Nuggets can stop them...

The Lakers are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years, while the Nuggets are looking at another 3-1 series deficit.

Anthony Davis had never appeared in the conference finals before, but he has met the moment with some dominant fourth quarters against the Nuggets.

