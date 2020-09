IPL 2020: After RR's emphatic win over KXIP, here's who holds orange, purple cap Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Rajasthan Royals (RR) chased down a massive 224-run target - and set up an IPL record. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this