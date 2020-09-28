Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara welcome baby boy River

Hindu Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The couple has named their son after Phoenix’s late brother River Phoenix.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara 'welcome a baby boy'
ContactMusic

Rooney Mara & Joaquin Phoenix Welcome Son River
Extra


Tweets about this