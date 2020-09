You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters



Democrat Joe Biden courted Hispanic voters on Tuesday on his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, saying President Donald Trump had let them down with his divisive immigration policies and a.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:12 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Voters in Switzerland overwhelmingly reject bid to restrict EU immigration Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected on Sunday a right-wing party’s attempt to scrap a pact allowing the free movement of people from the European Union,...

SBS 9 hours ago



With echoes of Brexit, Switzerland set to vote on immigration Swiss voters will decide on Sunday whether to tear up a pact with the European Union on the free movement of people, after a referendum campaign that exposed...

Zee News 5 days ago



Switzerland immigration referendum: Will the Swiss vote to end EU freedom of movement? Swiss voters will decide whether EU citizens can live and work in the country, a decision that could derail the country's relationship with the bloc.

euronews 3 days ago





Tweets about this