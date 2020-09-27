Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson promises to protect 30% of UK's land by 2030

BBC News Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Countries must act now to reverse biodiversity loss, Boris Johnson will tell a UN event later.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers

Boris Johnson fully behind Chancellor's coronavirus support for workers 00:48

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is fully behind Chancellor Rishi Sunak'sCovid-19 plan for workers and is hopeful it will mean more people self-isolateif they have symptoms of the virus. Mr Johnson's comments come during a visitto Northamptonshire Police HQ.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

At UN speech, UK PM speaks on vaccine distribution in partnership with India

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a special reference to India's role in the manufacture and access to one of the most promising coronavirus vaccine..
IndiaTimes

Hardline BBC critics reportedly offered top media roles

 Former Daily Mail editor could head Ofcom, while ex-Daily Telegraph editor considers BBC chairman job Boris Johnson is reported to have offered jobs at the head..
WorldNews

Crazy or ambitious? The UK's $180 billion plan to live freely — even without a vaccine

 With coronavirus ripping through the UK once again, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he can get everyone back to a relatively normal life by next year. The..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson calls for unity amid global pandemic [Video]

Boris Johnson calls for unity amid global pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the UN General Assembly, calling fornations to come together to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement [Video]

Boris Johnson visits police as chancellor delivers statement

Boris Johnson chose to visit a police training centre in Northamptonshire today instead of attending his chancellor's major announcement in the House of Commons. Downing Street denied speculation about..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:53Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a suspected stomach rumble during live televised speech [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a suspected stomach rumble during live televised speech

During the prime minister’s televised speech, addressing to the nation and relaying the latest lockdown restrictions. It appears that Boris Johnson may had missed his evening snack as members of the..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this