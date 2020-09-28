Global  
 

Clash of Champions 2020 Results: Roman Reigns beat Jey Uso to become tribal chief

Monday, 28 September 2020
Clash of Champions 2020 Results: Roman Reigns beat Jey Uso to become tribal chiefWWE Clash of Champions 2020 results, highlights: Roman Reigns, who now demands to be called ‘The Chief’, unleashed shocking brutality on his own cousin, Jey Uso, to retain the Universal Championship. The highly personal family issue set the stage for an intense battle from the opening bell, with Reigns happy to engage in trash talk almost immediately. Jey came close to scoring one of the greatest upsets in WWE history with two more near-falls following a roll-up and his top-rope splash. But in kicking out after the splash, Reigns caught Jey with a low blow and later donned a smile, suggesting it was intentional. A family portrait.#WWEClash #UniversalTitle @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos...
Roman Reigns Roman Reigns American professional wrestler, actor and gridiron football player


The Usos The Usos American professional wrestling tag team


WWE Universal Championship WWE Universal Championship Championship created and promoted by the American professional wrestling company WWE


WWE WWE Professional wrestling and entertainment company

