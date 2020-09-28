New homeowner 'freaked out' when stranger took control of her security system
Monday, 28 September 2020 () A new homeowner discovers a stranger can disarm the alarm, unlock windows and doors and track when she comes and goes from her new house. Security and privacy experts say the situation is the result of weak laws and cancellation policies written to benefit companies instead of protecting customers.
