Carleton PhD student detained in Turkey, accused of inciting protests Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Cihan Erdal, a permanent resident and PhD student in Ottawa, is now being held in a detention centre in the Turkish capital, accused of inciting protests. Carleton University and his family are pushing for his release. 👓 View full article

