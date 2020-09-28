Uber secures right to continue operating in London

Events industry forgotten, says director of Christmas shopping fair



Catherine Thake, director of the Spirit Of Christmas fair, which was cancelleddue to Government coronavirus measures, says the handling of the eventsindustry amid the pandemic has been disappointing, saying "we feel forgotten".Plans had been put in place to create a "Covid-safe" environment for peoplevisiting the fair, which was due to be held at London's Olympia in November,but the event has now been cancelled after the events industry was directed topause for up to six months by the Government to help contain the spread ofcoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published on January 1, 1970