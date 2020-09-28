Global  
 

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for DC vs SRH IPL 2020

DNA Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
DC vs SRH Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, SRH Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Head to Head.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi 01:42

 Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left the hotel in Dubai to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. With two straight wins, Delhi Capitals is on the top of the table while Hyderabad is at the bottom. Both the teams will battle for the win in Abu Dhabi.

