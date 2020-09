You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Highly detailed map of the human heart could guide personalized heart treatments



Scientists have created a detailed cellular and molecular map of the healthy human heart to understand how this vital organ functions and to shed light on what goes awry in cardiovascular disease. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published 2 days ago How A Man Died From Eating A Boatload Of Candy



A Massachusetts construction worker died after losing consciousness in a fast-food restaurant. According to CNN, doctors wrote that the man's poor diet was mainly to eat 'several packages of candy.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago Butler/Warren County Heart Walk as important this year as ever



With pandemic restrictions in place, people can't gather this year to support the American Heart Association through the Butler/Warren County Heart Walk, but the need for support is as important this.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:23 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this