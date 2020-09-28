|
Amazon Prime Day 2020 is almost here: Here's everything you need to know
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Day 2020 has officially been announced—find out all the details, including how to save on the best early deals you can shop right now.
Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off October 13
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28Published
Amazon Unveils Flying Ring Security Drone and Luna Games Service
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Amazon’s Prime Day kicks off on October 13thIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Prime Day, Amazon’s annual deals extravaganza, will run from October 13th-14th, the company announced today...
The Verge
Amazon confirms annual Prime Day sale will be Oct. 13-14 with select deals now available for membersWhen is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Amazon's annual Black Friday-like sale will be Oct. 13-14 after the retail giant delayed the sale amid the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
