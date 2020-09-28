Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL Week 3 winners, losers: Seahawks' Russell Wilson makes MVP case; Bears' Mitchell Trubisky flops

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
After Sunday's NFL action, there's a clear early front-runner for MVP in Russell Wilson. But another QB's time time as starter might be ending.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Has Russell Wilson already locked up MVP?

Has Russell Wilson already locked up MVP? 01:04

 What I’m Hearing: Russell Wilson is stepping it up this season, but it it enough to secure MVP

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

32 things we learned from Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season

 As the NFL wraps up its first month of play, Week 3 provided more insight as to the biggest surprises and disappointments of the young season.
USATODAY.com

Joe Montana and Wife Confront Intruder Who Tried to Kidnap Their Grandchild

 A woman entered the Malibu, Calif., home of the former N.F.L. star on Saturday afternoon and took the child from a playpen, officials said.
NYTimes.com

Passage: In memoriam

 “Sunday Morning” remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including NFL great Gale Sayers.
CBS News

When three Watt brothers suit up in one NFL game, parents Connie and John will be at home

 Finally, all three Watt brothers will share the same field, and it's happening in the NFL — but parents Connie and John will have to watch from afar.
USATODAY.com

Russell Wilson Russell Wilson American football quarterback

Tom Brady 'Heartbroken' Over James White's Father's Death, Russell Wilson Devastated

 Tom Brady and Russell Wilson were both devastated to hear their former teammate James White's father died in a car crash Sunday ... with Brady saying he's "so..
TMZ.com

Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on final play to end Patriots' last-minute comeback bid

 The Seahawks built a lead behind Russell Wilson's heroics, but Seattle needed a last-second stop to secure a win over the Patriots.
USATODAY.com

Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington

NFL issues $1 million in fines after coaches don't wear masks

 The Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks were hit with a $250,000 fine – but that's not all.
CBS News

NFL Week 2: Injuries on East Coast; Seahawks' and Cowboys' narrow wins

 Week 2 of the NFL featured nail-biting moments and heartbreaking injuries. CSB Sports senior NFL writer Will Brison joined CBSN to break down the week, including..
CBS News

Cam Newton defends Patriots' call on final play in loss to Seahawks

 Though Cam Newton came up 1 yard short of leading the Patriots to a comeback win over the Seahawks, the QB supported his team's decision.
USATODAY.com

Mitchell Trubisky Mitchell Trubisky American football quarterback


Chicago Bears Chicago Bears National Football League franchise in Chicago, Illinois

Gale Sayers, NFL football legend, dies at 77

 Gale Sayers, the longtime Chicago Bears star and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 77 after a struggle with dementia. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers..
CBS News

NFL legend Gale Sayers dies at 77

 Sayers is well-known for his seven seasons with the Chicago Bears, which helped him become the youngest player ever inducted into the Hall of Fame.
CBS News

Chicago Bears legend and Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers dies at 77

 Gale Sayers played from 1965-71 and became one of the sport's most electrifying players. He had been battling dementia since 2013.
USATODAY.com

Giants RB Saquon Barkley exits game vs. Bears with knee injury

 Saquon Barkley, who had become the centerpiece of the New York Giants' offense, had to be helped off the field in the second quarter on Sunday.
USATODAY.com

Quarterback Quarterback Position in gridiron football

Tyreek Hill Says He'd Lose To Lamar Jackson In Race, 'He's A G.O.A.T.!'

 Shocking admission from Tyreek Hill ... the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro says he would flat-out LOSE in a race against Lamar Jackson!!! The wide receiver made the..
TMZ.com

Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm

 Drew Brees, listen up ... Warren Moon's got advice for winning football games despite declining arm talent -- telling TMZ Sports it's simple ... JUST TAKE CARE..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TJ Houshmandzadeh: If Carson Wentz loses to Bengals it's a wrap, talks Russell Wilson | THE HERD [Video]

TJ Houshmandzadeh: If Carson Wentz loses to Bengals it's a wrap, talks Russell Wilson | THE HERD

TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how Colin sold him on Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Plus, hear why TJ believes Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz faces a must win game against..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:41Published
Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd. Cowherd says that the Cowboys either score too early in the game, or cannot..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:32Published
Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the Week 3 matchup of Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys vs. Russell Wilson's Seahawks. Hear why Colin believes that Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson and Kyler..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:01Published

Tweets about this

_QTip

Q RT @TMZ_Sports: Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/1beTOIWMS3 4 days ago

JulesJosephHow1

Jules Joseph Howard III RT @TMZ: Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/ZfpEZ6CNmn 4 days ago

Ikeihiekwe

Ike ihiekwe Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/VCEyZacSAL 4 days ago

TMZ_Sports

TMZ Sports Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/1beTOIWMS3 5 days ago

opulent_usa

www.opulentusa.org https://t.co/raSegClvIa Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/rCSLUJBjmK 5 days ago

LarrySalsberry

Larry Salsberry RT @TMZ_Sports: Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/l1VCubT3dx 5 days ago

TMZ

TMZ Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/ZfpEZ6CNmn 5 days ago

Network_Easy

@network_easy RT @easyjanjansen: Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm - TMZ: Drew Brees, listen up ... https://t.co/… 5 days ago