NFL Week 3 winners, losers: Seahawks' Russell Wilson makes MVP case; Bears' Mitchell Trubisky flops

Q RT @TMZ_Sports: Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/1beTOIWMS3 4 days ago Jules Joseph Howard III RT @TMZ: Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/ZfpEZ6CNmn 4 days ago Ike ihiekwe Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/VCEyZacSAL 4 days ago TMZ Sports Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/1beTOIWMS3 5 days ago www.opulentusa.org https://t.co/raSegClvIa Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/rCSLUJBjmK 5 days ago Larry Salsberry RT @TMZ_Sports: Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/l1VCubT3dx 5 days ago TMZ Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm https://t.co/ZfpEZ6CNmn 5 days ago @network_easy RT @easyjanjansen: Warren Moon Gives Advice To Drew Brees, Here's How I Dealt With Aging Arm - TMZ: Drew Brees, listen up ... https://t.co/… 5 days ago