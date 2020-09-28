Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
Video
Live TV
Movie Reviews
• Front Page News •
Latest
One News Page
>
Front Page News
>
Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP charged with harassment
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP charged with harassment
Monday, 28 September 2020 (
19 minutes ago
)
Claudia Webbe, the Labour MP for Leicester East, is due to appear in court in November.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
Amy Coney Barrett
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Manchester City F.C.
TikTok
Supreme Court of the United States
Democratic Party
Republican Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
New York Times
Chrissy Teigen
Prime Day
California Wildfires
Sophie Turner
Brad Parscale Hospitalized
WORTH WATCHING
'Fake news': Trump rejects NY Times claims about his tax returns
Trump's returns show years of tax avoidance: NYT
Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick praises Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court