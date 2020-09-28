Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 election live updates: New York Times releases details of Trump's income taxes; first presidential debate Tuesday

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
A New York Times report showing Trump paid little and sometimes no federal income taxes has put the president's finances in the spotlight again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Details of President Trump's tax returns have been revealed by reports from New York Times

Details of President Trump's tax returns have been revealed by reports from New York Times 00:59

 President Trump paid little to no federal income taxes in recent years, according to the first series of New York Times stories on his tax returns.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

5 takeaways from the NYT report on Trump's tax returns

 Report raises doubts about Trump's self-image as a successful businessman just weeks before his re-election bid.
CBS News

White House wants Trump's Supreme Court nominee confirmed before Election Day

 President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. The White House is trying to have Barrett..
CBS News
Donald Trump Avoids Paying Income Tax Claims NY Times [Video]

Donald Trump Avoids Paying Income Tax Claims NY Times

The New York Times claims Donald Trump paid $750 in federal income tax, both in 2016 and 2017. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:08Published

Biden and Trump in tight race in a changing North Carolina

 With more than 1.3 million new registered voters since 2016, a key swing state is up for grabs – and filling a Supreme Court seat is a motivator to likely..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Will Trump’s Taxes Affect Presidential Race? [Video]

CBSN Minnesota’s ‘Daybreaker’: Will Trump’s Taxes Affect Presidential Race?

Good morning, here’s your morning ‘Daybreaker’: Today, we’re talking about the NYT report that President Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017… and he paid no income taxes..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 09:29Published
Report sheds light on President Trump's taxes [Video]

Report sheds light on President Trump's taxes

Less than 40 days to the election and a new report is shedding light on President Donald Trump's taxes. The New York Times claims he paid just $750 in federal taxes the year he ran for president and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:55Published
Election 2020: First presidential debate this week [Video]

Election 2020: First presidential debate this week

On Tuesday the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place. Then, two more presidential debates are set for Oct. 15 and 22.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump didn't pay income tax for 10 of 15 years before 2016 polls

 US President Donald Trump did not pay his income tax for 10 of the 15 years before the 2016 election, and only $750 the year he ran for the presidency and in his...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Trump's tax revelation could tarnish image that fueled rise

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The bombshell revelations that President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for office and paid no income...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Why Donald Trump Does Not Appear in Part 1 of ‘The Comey Rule’

Why Donald Trump Does Not Appear in Part 1 of ‘The Comey Rule’ (Warning: This post contains spoilers for Part 1 of “The Comey Rule”) Showtime spent the entire first half of its two-part miniseries “The Comey Rule”...
The Wrap Also reported by •NewsmaxCBS News

Tweets about this

RJP56

@Edward Lewis Biden and Trump in tight race in a changing North Carolina https://t.co/oBWQ4sN0y8 14 minutes ago

WhatstrumpuptoW

WhatsTrumpUpTo.wtf [CBS News] Biden and Trump in tight race in a changing North Carolina #NorthCarolina #SupremeCourtOfTheUnitedStates… https://t.co/dUE5aCCOZB 41 minutes ago

LindsayWFMJ

Lindsay McCoy LATEST POLL: #QuinnipiacUniversityPoll has Trump and Biden virtually deadlocked in Ohio. I interviewed Politico's D… https://t.co/4pybxMHGD8 50 minutes ago

Hoosier84

Doug Brooks Looks like #AmericanTaxpayers in Ohio and other states are just about done with Trump. Fox News Poll: Tight race i… https://t.co/DjSFLCelM5 54 minutes ago

ChkFriPolitics

ChickenFriedPolitics TIGHT RACE IN GA: News @CBSNews poll finds GA US Senate race between GOP incumbent @sendavidperdue & DEM @ossoff w… https://t.co/M0Ihg6BqmO 58 minutes ago

MattSingh_

Matt Singh RT @benwansell: While I get why the media do it, the constant arguments that this is a tight race rely on arm-waving assumptions about a sh… 3 hours ago

benwansell

Ben W. Ansell While I get why the media do it, the constant arguments that this is a tight race rely on arm-waving assumptions ab… https://t.co/2ddov3fQhV 3 hours ago

PussyGrabberDJT

PrezPussyGrabber @PuseySarah @maddow Nope. No one cares at all. https://t.co/EA0BgiY8iQ https://t.co/UrGmsbB9HS 3 hours ago