|
2020 election live updates: New York Times releases details of Trump's income taxes; first presidential debate Tuesday
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
A New York Times report showing Trump paid little and sometimes no federal income taxes has put the president's finances in the spotlight again.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
5 takeaways from the NYT report on Trump's tax returnsReport raises doubts about Trump's self-image as a successful businessman just weeks before his re-election bid.
CBS News
White House wants Trump's Supreme Court nominee confirmed before Election DayPresident Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. The White House is trying to have Barrett..
CBS News
Donald Trump Avoids Paying Income Tax Claims NY Times
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:08Published
Biden and Trump in tight race in a changing North CarolinaWith more than 1.3 million new registered voters since 2016, a key swing state is up for grabs – and filling a Supreme Court seat is a motivator to likely..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this