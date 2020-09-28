|
Don't say 'Happy Yom Kippur': How to greet someone observing the Jewish Day of Atonement
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Yom Kippur is a time of reflection and atonement, so a celebratory "Happy Yom Kippur" doesn't ring true.



