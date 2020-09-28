Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Don't say 'Happy Yom Kippur': How to greet someone observing the Jewish Day of Atonement

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Yom Kippur is a time of reflection and atonement, so a celebratory "Happy Yom Kippur" doesn't ring true.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Yom Kippur Traditions and Customs, Explained

Yom Kippur Traditions and Customs, Explained 01:14

 Yom Kippur, which translates to The Day of Atonement, is considered the holiest day of the year.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yom Kippur Yom Kippur Primary holy day in Judaism, tenth day of the year

Israel's synagogues to stay open for Yom Kippur [Video]

Israel's synagogues to stay open for Yom Kippur

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:01Published

Judaism Judaism The ethnic religion of the Jewish people

The fight for women's prayer rights in Israel

 How a group of Jewish feminists demanded the same prayer rights as Jewish men.
BBC News
Jewish congregation takes food distribution to the streets of Tampa [Video]

Jewish congregation takes food distribution to the streets of Tampa

Chabad Chai of South Tampa is giving out fresh fruits and vegetables on the corner of Armenia Avenue and State St. every Thursday for those in need.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:55Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 takes Yom Kippur ceremonies outdoors for local chabad [Video]

COVID-19 takes Yom Kippur ceremonies outdoors for local chabad

COVID-19 takes Yom Kippur ceremonies outdoors for local chabad

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:07Published
Yom Kippur Services Held Outdoors [Video]

Yom Kippur Services Held Outdoors

Many people observing the holiest day on the Jewish calendar did so Sunday outdoors to comply with coronavirus safety protocols. CBSN New York's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:49Published
Yom Kippur starts tonight at sunset [Video]

Yom Kippur starts tonight at sunset

Yom Kippur starts tonight at sunset and it's different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:21Published

Tweets about this

finelinephia

soph ♡ happy yom kippur to all my jewish moots ily have a great day 1 minute ago

MaryBernstein14

Mary Bernstein, MSAJS Happy Yom Kippur. May your names all be written and sealed in the Book of Life. The only way for your name entere… https://t.co/blGqrkw3KK 1 minute ago

ClarionIns

Clarion Associates We hope you have a safe and happy Yom Kippur! https://t.co/ZvnZBMxNJe 3 minutes ago

mikeypoo77

Michael Podolny RT @ft_variations: God bless well meaning goyim who text “Happy Yom Kippur!” 4 minutes ago

KindredHomesHCP

Kindred Homes G'mar chatima tova - May you be sealed in the Book of Life. Wishing peace and atonement to those that are observing… https://t.co/sVH1iq3AoT 5 minutes ago

Mayberry44

James Hagerty Happy Yom Kippur, and afterward, Yum, kippers. 5 minutes ago

LNMGang

LNM Gang Happy Monday to all the members of the #LateNightMovie Gang! Today is Yom Kippur. https://t.co/Y2c98HNUMk 5 minutes ago

natasha367b

Natasha Bates Don't say 'Happy Yom Kippur': How to greet someone observing the Jewish Day of Atonement https://t.co/gOGm1vmtaI via @usatoday 6 minutes ago