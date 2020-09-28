|
Armenia, Azerbaijan Forces Clash for 2nd Day, Ignoring Calls to End Hostilities
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan continued fighting around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave for a second day on Monday, despite calls from the international community for the hostilities to end. Both sides exchanged accusations of using heavy artillery. The Azeri defense ministry said Armenian forces were shelling the town of Terter. The breakaway region reported that at least 15 additional soldiers were killed, bringing to over 30 the number of its soldiers killed since Sunday when it says Azerbaijan launched an air and artillery attack. United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the heavy fighting and expressed regrets for “the loss of life and the toll on the...
