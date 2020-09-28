Trump suggested Ivanka as his 2016 running mate: book

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Flew To Meet Kanye West To Discuss 'Policy'



Jared Kushner has confirmed he had a 'friendly discussion' about policy with Kanye West in Colorado. CNN reports the senior adviser to President Donald Trump said the conversation wasn't necessarily focused on the rapper's presidential campaign. West was camping in Colorado and flew to Telluride to meet with Kushner and his wife, first daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

