Editorial: In Trump’s world, paying taxes is for suckers and losers

WorldNews Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Editorial: In Trump’s world, paying taxes is for suckers and losersThe New York Times’ analysis of President Trump’s tax returns — which remain private, and which the Times did not share — includes many fascinating details about Trump’s epic tax avoidance over the last two decades, but three main ideas emerge. First, it confirms what most Americans had suspected when Trump reneged on his campaign promise to conform to modern tradition and release his tax returns: That the records contain, at a minimum, politically embarrassing details, including the fact that the self-promoting developer and reality TV star rarely paid federal income taxes. That he also took a $70,000 deduction, more than twice the nation’s per capita median income, for haircuts is a doozy....
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017

NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017 00:35

 President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to a report in The New York Times. Trump has fiercely guarded his tax filings, becoming the only president in modern times not to make them public. The Sunday report said he paid $750 in taxes to the federal...

