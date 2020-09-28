Editorial: In Trump’s world, paying taxes is for suckers and losers Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The New York Times’ analysis of President The New York Times’ analysis of President Trump ’s tax returns — which remain private, and which the Times did not share — includes many fascinating details about Trump’s epic tax avoidance over the last two decades, but three main ideas emerge. First, it confirms what most Americans had suspected when Trump reneged on his campaign promise to conform to modern tradition and release his tax returns: That the records contain, at a minimum, politically embarrassing details, including the fact that the self-promoting developer and reality TV star rarely paid federal income taxes. That he also took a $70,000 deduction, more than twice the nation’s per capita median income, for haircuts is a doozy.... 👓 View full article

