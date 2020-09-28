Meet the first woman to run for president

Global  
 

WorldNews Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Meet the first woman to run for presidentThe first woman to formally declare herself a candidate for president of the United States did not build a national campaign or make a splash in debates. In fact, when Victoria Woodhull ran for office in 1872, she could not even vote for herself. Woodhull, an unconventional social reformer who advocated for “free love” and women’s suffrage, was nominated to run for president by the newly established Equal Rights Party. Her run came decades before the ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. Born Victoria Claflin, she came from humble roots in Homer, Ohio. She received essentially no formal education, though she and her sister Tennessee Claflin worked as traveling...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Election 2020: First presidential debate this week

Election 2020: First presidential debate this week 00:20

 On Tuesday the first presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to take place. Then, two more presidential debates are set for Oct. 15 and 22.

