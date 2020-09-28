Meet the first woman to run for president Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The first woman to formally declare herself a candidate for president of the United States did not build a national campaign or make a splash in debates. In fact, when Victoria Woodhull ran for office in 1872, she could not even vote for herself. Woodhull, an unconventional social reformer who advocated for "free love" and women's suffrage, was nominated to run for president by the newly established Equal Rights Party. Her run came decades before the ratification of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. Born Victoria Claflin, she came from humble roots in Homer, Ohio . She received essentially no formal education, though she and her sister Tennessee Claflin worked as traveling...


