2020 US Presidential Debate: Time, venue, format, all you need to know about topics of debate ahead of Trump-Biden clash
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () The first presidential debate between the two major candidates of the 2020 US Presidential Elections - Democratic Party's Joe Biden versus Republican candidate and incumbent US President Donald Trump -- will be held today (i.e. September 29, Tuesday), at 9 PM local time.
The brutal Supreme Court nomination battle, the worst pandemic to strike the globe in a century, a national economy flattened by the coronavirus, and the... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Zee News •CBS News •Newsy •Newsmax •VOA News