World Heart Day 2020: List of foods you MUST include in your diet to maximise cardiovascular health

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wacky design engineer sets new Guinness World Record after reaching speeds of over 40mph - in a WHEELIE BIN



A wacky design engineer is delighted to have set a new Guinness World Record after reaching speeds of over 40mph - in a WHEELIE BIN.Andy Jennings, 28, transformed his green household waste bin into a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:23 Published 20 hours ago World Tourism Day 2020: How prepared is Kashmir to welcome back tourists amid Covid | Oneindia News



Covid-19 Pandemic has adversely affected the tourism industry across the world. The Tourism sector has incurred heavy losses in the past 6 months but now the industry is limping back to the new normal.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:33 Published 3 days ago Highly detailed map of the human heart could guide personalized heart treatments



Scientists have created a detailed cellular and molecular map of the healthy human heart to understand how this vital organ functions and to shed light on what goes awry in cardiovascular disease. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this