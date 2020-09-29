Global  
 

How to watch the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Viewers can stream the match-up live at USATODAY.com with real-time facts and context from USA TODAY's team of experts showing on-screen during the debate.
John Kosich' breaks down the latest Ohio polls ahead of the first presidential debate

Trump vs. Biden, coronavirus stimulus bill, MLB playoffs: 5 things to know Tuesday

 The first presidential debate takes place in Cleveland, Major League Baseball playoffs begin and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com
Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate

[NFA] President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off on Tuesday in their first presidential debate. This report was produced by Chris Dignam.

What Time is the Debate? Streaming, Moderators, Location and More

 The first debate between President Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr. takes place Tuesday night from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern.
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden: What to watch for in first presidential debate

 One is aggressive, the other amiable - but both share a similar weakness. We break down what to look for.
BBC News

They wanted disruption in 2016. Now they're Trump defectors

 Shawna Jensen's moment of reckoning came in March, as she sat in her suburban Fort Worth, Texas, living room next to her fireplace. Her laptop was open to a Zoom..
New Zealand Herald

Debate Prep Is In Full Swing For Trump And Biden

Debate preparation is in full swing for President Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of their first debate matchup on Tuesday evening.

Good Question: How Much Do Debates Sway Voters?

With both presidential candidates already very well-known among an increasingly polarized electorate, will Tuesday’s debate even matter that much? Heather Brown talks to the experts to find out..

Trump Not Discussing Report On His Tax Returns

Ahead of Tuesday's first presidential debate, the president refused to address the New York Times report that said he had not paid federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. CBS2's Dick..

Donald Trump paid $145,400 in taxes to India, made $2.3million from projects: Report

 US President Donald Trump or his company paid $145,400 in taxes to India and received $2.3 million from projects there, according to The New York Times. The...
Robert Reich: 10 Things You Need To Know About Trump's Tax Returns – OpEd

Robert Reich: 10 Things You Need To Know About Trump’s Tax Returns – OpEd Finally Trump’s tax returns have been made public. Here are the 10 big things you need to know about them:  *1. Did he break the law? Almost...
President Trump And Joe Biden Views On Climate Change

President Trump And Joe Biden Views On Climate Change Watch VideoPresident Trump has long denied the existence of climate change, and has made moves that reflect that disbelief ... even as he calls himself an...
