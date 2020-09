You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Mayor Carlos Gimenez On New Contract Tracing App



WEB EXTRA: Mayor Carlos Gimenez On New Contract Tracing App Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Announces New Contract Tracing App



Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Announces New Contract Tracing App Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago Kanye West calls himself 'the new Moses' in Twitter rant slamming record labels



Kanye West called himself "the new Moses" as he went on a Twitter rant on Monday night telling fans he won't release any new music until he's released from his record label contract. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this