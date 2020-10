You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Interest Rates On Savings Accounts Are Pathetic. Here's Why You Should Still Have One



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Federal Reserve has lowered the federal funds rate. According to Business Insider, that means high-yield savings account rates are going down, too. In.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago Many Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic has taught them how to be smart with their money



Growing their own vegetables, switching to one-ply toilet paper and eating lots of leftovers — these are just a few ways Americans are pinching pennies during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this