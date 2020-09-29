Global  
 

Sonu Sood honoured with Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP, joins likes of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham

DNA Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
With this Sonu Sood joins the likes of Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson and Priyanka Chopra who have been similarly honoured by different UN bodies.
 Actor Sonu Sood emerged as the messiah for the poor and helpless as he reached to everyone who sought his help. Sonu has been honoured with United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award. The actor has received the award at a virtual ceremony on Monday...

