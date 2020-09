'Inhibit the commission’s freedom': verdict nears on Narrabri coal seam gasfield Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Environment groups say the Independent Planning Commission has inappropriately excluded last-minute information about Santos' proposed $3.6 billion Narrabri gasfield. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this