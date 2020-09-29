Tonight Trump debates the man he's spent months taunting as 'Sleepy Joe'
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Tonight U.S. President Donald Trump debates his rival, a man he has called "Sleepy Joe," and tens of millions will get to judge Trump's core campaign message: that Joe Biden is too mentally feeble to lead. This debate might matter more than most.
Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet of US President Donald Trump asking for a drug test on his rival Joe Biden. ‘I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been...