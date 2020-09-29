|
Breonna Taylor neighbor wants to know why cop wasn't charged for shooting into his unit
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
"If that bullet went through my bed maybe I would have been dead too," Breonna Taylor's neighbor Stanley David said.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor case will be released, Kentucky AG saysIt is not clear when the recording will be available to the public, though the attorney general's statement indicated he would not try to prevent it from being..
CBS News
Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Wants to Talk, Files Motion with CourtKentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has at least one pissed off grand juror on his hands in the Breonna Taylor case ... and that person is demanding the..
TMZ.com
Grand juror sues for release of transcript in Breonna Taylor case, wants public to know 'full story and absolute truth'The grand juror is not named in the filing, seeking only to have the proceedings disclosed so that "the truth may prevail," they wrote.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this