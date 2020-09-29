Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Breonna Taylor neighbor wants to know why cop wasn't charged for shooting into his unit

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
"If that bullet went through my bed maybe I would have been dead too," Breonna Taylor's neighbor Stanley David said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Grand jury proceedings in Breonna Taylor case will be released, Kentucky AG says

 It is not clear when the recording will be available to the public, though the attorney general's statement indicated he would not try to prevent it from being..
CBS News

Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Wants to Talk, Files Motion with Court

 Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has at least one pissed off grand juror on his hands in the Breonna Taylor case ... and that person is demanding the..
TMZ.com

Grand juror sues for release of transcript in Breonna Taylor case, wants public to know 'full story and absolute truth'

 The grand juror is not named in the filing, seeking only to have the proceedings disclosed so that "the truth may prevail," they wrote.
 
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Attorney General Details Completion of Investigation in Death of Breonna Taylor [Video]

Attorney General Details Completion of Investigation in Death of Breonna Taylor

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday announced the completion of the Special Prosecution Unit's (SPU) investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor.

Credit: WEVVPublished
One Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Shooting Case, But No Charges In Relation To Her Death [Video]

One Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Shooting Case, But No Charges In Relation To Her Death

More than six months after emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor was shot dead by police in her Louisville home, a grand jury has indicted one officer in relation to shooting into her neighbor's..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:53Published
No Murder Charges In Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

No Murder Charges In Breonna Taylor Case

A grand jury declined to file any murder charges against the police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor while executing a “no-knock” warrant at her apartment. Former Louisville Police..

Credit: Huffington Post     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Wants Secret Proceeding Made Public

 A Kentucky grand juror involved in the decision not to bring murder charges against police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman...
Newsmax Also reported by •NewsyWashington Post

News24.com | Policeman pleads not guilty in Breonna Taylor case

 The lone officer charged in the case of Breonna Taylor, the African-American woman whose death during a Louisville, Kentucky police raid became a rallying cry of...
News24 Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBS NewsFOXNews.comCNANewsyMashable

Former Louisville Officer Indicted On Charges Related To Breonna Taylor Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

 If convicted, the former officer faces up to five years in prison
Daily Caller Also reported by •CNA

Tweets about this