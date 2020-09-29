|
Different French Open, Same Start For Nadal
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
PARIS: It might be an unusual French Open but claycourt master Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title in the usual way with a straightforward 6-4 6-4 6-2 first-round win against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov on Monday. The Spaniard, looking to equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, is used to slow starts at Roland Garros and this year’s debut was no different. On the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player
French Open 2020: Rafael Nadal & Dominic Thiem cruise through Paris openersSpain's 12-time winner Rafael Nadal and US Open champion Dominic Thiem move into the French Open second round with straight-set wins.
BBC News
'The weather is so, so cold' - Nadal ready for 'tough' Paris conditionsTwelve-time champion Rafael Nadal says the colder weather at a delayed French Open will provide the toughest conditions he has faced in Paris.
BBC News
Nadal back and chasing Federer record as French Open returnsRafael Nadal returns to Grand Slam tennis, Andy Murray is back on clay and Serena Williams goes again for a 24th major when the French Open starts on Sunday.
BBC News
Nadal faces tough path to French Open final
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:32Published
French Open French Open Tennis Championships
Eighth seed Monfils crashes out against Kazakh BublikPARIS - Unseeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik upset local hope and eighth seed Gael Monfils 6-4 7-5 3-6 6-3 in the opening round of the French Open on Monday for his..
WorldNews
French Open 2020: Britain's Cameron Norrie & Liam Broady lose in first roundThere will be no Britons in the French Open men's singles second round after defeats for Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady.
BBC News
No British men in French Open second round as Norrie & Broady loseThere will be no Britons in the French Open men's singles second round after defeats for Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady.
BBC News
Djokovic 'won't make same mistake twice' when he starts Paris bidNovak Djokovic wants to avoid a repeat of the incident that led to his US Open expulsion but said he will not hide his emotions at the French Open.
BBC News
Egor Gerasimov Belarusian tennis player
Belarus Country in Eastern Europe
Belarus: Svetlana Alexievich, Nobel winner and opposition figure, goes to GermanySvetlana Alexievich's aide says the trip to Germany is not linked to the Belarus political crisis.
BBC News
100,000 march in Belarus capital on 50th day of protests
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:29Published
AP Top Stories September 27 PHere are the top stories for Sunday, Sept. 27th: Trump, Biden battle over confirmation of court pick; Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan; Thousands in..
USATODAY.com
Tens of thousands rally against Belarus president as Minsk warns of ‘chaos, anarchy’Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Belarus for a seventh consecutive weekend to demand President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation,..
WorldNews
Roger Federer Swiss tennis player
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Federer stuns young Italian fans with surprise visit
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this