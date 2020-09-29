Different French Open, Same Start For Nadal

Global  
 

Different French Open, Same Start For NadalPARIS: It might be an unusual French Open but claycourt master Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title in the usual way with a straightforward 6-4 6-4 6-2 first-round win against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov on Monday. The Spaniard, looking to equal Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, is used to slow starts at Roland Garros and this year’s debut was no different. On the...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? 00:36

 Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at Roland-Garros having won 12 titles in the past 15 years. Victory in Paris would see him equal Roger Federer's...

